Assam CM reviews arrangements for Zubeen’s 13th-day rituals in Jorhat

Guwahati, Sep 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the 13th-day rituals of singer Zubeen Garg, to be held in Jorhat, where the singer spent his formative years at his family residence.

The arrangements will be finalised in consultation with Zubeen’s wife Garima, officials said.

Garg (52) died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

His body was cremated at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with full state honours on Monday, amidst a mass outpouring of public grief.

People of Jorhat had urged for the last rites to be performed there, but Zubeen’s family had opted for Guwahati or its neighboruing areas due to ill health of the singer’s octogenarian father.

The government had said the 13th-day Vedic rituals will be performed in Jorhat and a memorial for the singer-composer will also be built in the eastern Assam town.

"Held a meeting with Jorhat DC and other stakeholders to discuss plans for #BelovedZubeen's rituals to be held in Jorhat and the way ahead in developing his Samadhi in the town which will reflect his life and times in the most fitting manner," Sarma said in a post on X after a video conference.

The CMO, also in a post on social media, said the 13th-day rituals will be arranged by the state government in Jorhat, where his ‘chitabhasma’ (ashes) will also be taken.

It said the chief minister reviewed the preparations with Jorhat MLA Hiten Goswami, neighbouring Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and the district commissioner through video conference.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora will meet Garima Garg later on Friday to finalise the arrangement, based on which further steps will be taken, the CMO added.

