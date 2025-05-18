Assam CM reviews border issues with Nagaland

Guwahati, May 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reviewed the issues related to the state's border with Nagaland and stressed on sustained peace along the boundary.

The chief minister also emphasised on constructive dialogue to ensure harmony and progress in its areas bordering Nagaland.

He reviewed the issues of the Assam-Nagaland border at a high-level meeting here on Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

He underscored the importance of sustained peace, mutual cooperation and constructive dialogue during the meeting.

“Assam remains firmly committed to preserving its historical and cultural bonds with Nagaland while advancing a framework of economic collaboration and enduring harmony,” Sarma said.

Assam shares a 512.1-km border with Nagaland, with a dispute over the boundary since the creation of the neighbouring state in 1963.

The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court for a resolution.

As per information laid in the Assam Assembly, Nagaland has "encroached" the highest chunk of land in Assam among the bordering states, with 59,490.21 hectares under its "illegal" occupation. PTI SSG BDC