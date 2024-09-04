Assam CM reviews developmental work in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various development work in Lakhimpur district and inaugurated a waste management facility there.

The Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste to Compost Plant, built by the town's municipal board, with a daily capacity of 100 MT was inaugurated by the chief minister.

The plant will process and recycle waste, converting organic material into compost for agricultural use, Sarma told reporters.

''The town has made a significant achievement by removing waste accumulated over years, revitalising the Sumdiri river and restoring 16 bighas of land for an urban forest and retreat zone focused on sustainability," he said.

Sarma also visited the site to review the implementation plan and provide guidance for the 5.5-acre urban forest that will feature indigenous trees, public amenities and recreational facilities.

''We are adopting a unique initiative to transform wasteland in Assam. Through meticulous planning and proper processing of accumulated waste, we are freeing up spaces to create urban forests to improve the quality of living for our citizens," he said.

Asked about the crackdown by the police on illegal stock trading across the state, the chief minister said that 38 people have been arrested so far and the police were conducting operations in various places to nab those involved in such fraudulent activities.

''There is no way to double or triple your investment overnight. As the Assam Police undertake a crackdown against the masterminds of an illegal trading scam, I urge people to stay away from such frauds'', he said.

Sarma also visited the construction site of the rail-overbridge project on Rangajan Road in Lakhimpur to assess the progress and directed officials to accelerate work.

He also visited the under-construction interstate bus terminus to take stock of the progress.

"Once completed, the project, spread over 22 bighas of land, will give a major boost to communication to the town'' he added.

Sarma directed officials to ensure smooth and quick completion of the project.

He also visited the site of the project connecting North Lakhimpur-Ghunasuti on the Subansiri river, where a major concrete bridge is being constructed.

The CM reviewed the construction progress of the project, which has an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, and instructed officials for its timely completion.

Sarma also visited the Lakhimpur Stadium construction site to assess the progress of work and provide essential instructions.

''The stadium is part of the Assam government's ongoing initiatives to improve sports infrastructure in the state'', he said.

Sarma said the stadium and the interstate bus terminus were scheduled to be completed by August 2025. PTI DG BDC