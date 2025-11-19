Assam CM reviews preparation of martyrs' column ahead of inauguration on Dec10

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the Swahid Smarak Khetra (martyrs’ column), being built to honour those who lost their lives during the Assam agitation against foreigners, ahead of its inauguration on December 10.

The foundation stone of the memorial was laid in 2019 at Boragaon here, and the project includes facilities such as water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, a cycle track, and provisions for a sound and light show highlighting the Assam agitation and the state’s history.

The CM inspected various components of the memorial and took note of the last-minute finishing touches being given to the structure.

He also issued specific instructions to ensure timely completion of all tasks before its inauguration.

Sarma also suggested measures to enhance the aesthetic, structural and commemorative aspects of the martyrs’ column.

He pointed out that the site should stand as a lasting symbol of Assam’s collective gratitude to the martyrs and a space for future generations to reflect upon their sacrifices.

He asserted that the state government was committed to preserving the memory of the martyrs of the Assam Movement and ensuring that their contributions remain an inspiration for the people. The martyrs’ column will be formally inaugurated on December 10, coinciding with Swahid Divas, a day dedicated to remembering and honouring the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. PTI DG DG MNB