Assam CM reviews preparations for Sitharaman’s visit in November

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed preparation for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit next month.

He directed officials to ensure preparations are completed in a coordinated manner.

“@himantabiswa today chaired a high-level preparatory meeting in Dispur to review arrangements for the forthcoming visit of Hon'ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman to Assam on 7th and 8th November, 2025,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

It said Sarma “took detailed stock of the programmes and events scheduled during Hon'ble Minister's visit and directed officials to ensure that all preparations are carried out in a timely and coordinated manner”. PTI SSG RBT