Assam CM Sarma, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh meet President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president's office shared pictures of the meetings on X.

"Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in a post.

Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Raman Singh also called on President Murmu, according to another post. PTI AKV SZM SZM