Assam CM Sarma claims some Congress leaders in Kerala want to form regional party, align with BJP

Kochi, Apr 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that some Congress leaders in Kerala held discussions with him about forming a regional party in the southern state after breaking away from the grand old party.

He said discussions were held in Delhi, with plans for the regional party to align with the BJP for the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

However, the talks were put on hold and are likely to be resumed after the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader added.

"We had two or three rounds of discussions in Delhi but we decided not to discuss it prior to the Lok Sabha elections. The discussions can be resumed after the Lok Sabha polls. I am sure the discussions will happen after the polls," Sarma, who is in Kerala to campaign for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, told the Asianet news channel.

Earlier, addressing multiple poll rallies, Sarma asserted that a uniform civil code is imperative for the country and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses the determination to enact it.

Criticising the Congress and the Left parties, Sarma claimed that they lack the resolve to introduce a uniform civil code.

"A uniform civil code is necessary for this country. The Congress and the Left parties do not have the guts to bring a uniform civil code. Only Narendra Modi has the courage to introduce a uniform civil code in this country," Sarma said at a rally in Kochi.

He also claimed there were attempts to spread falsehood about the situation in Manipur.

The violence in the northeastern state was an issue between two communities and not Hindus and Christians, he said.

At another rally, the BJP leader alleged that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had asked Congress workers not to raise the party flag during his campaign in the hill constituency.

"If the Congress waves its flag, then the Muslim League will also take out its flags. Now what happened? Both of them are not using their flags. But BJP workers will never do that," Sarma said, taking a dig at the Muslim League and the Congress.

He also highlighted Gandhi's remarks at an election rally, asking why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not been arrested despite several allegations against him.

Sarma said Gandhi would ask why Arvind Kejriwal was not arrested.

"Now, when Kejriwal was arrested, Gandhi became close to him. The same will happen if Vijayan is arrested," Sarma claimed.

Polling for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. PTI RRT SZM