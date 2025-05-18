Assam CM Sarma making baseless remarks about me for 13 years: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday claimed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made many baseless remarks about him ever since he joined politics 13 years ago and 99 per cent of what he has been saying is "nonsense".

In a series of posts on X, he said Sarma should put out the facts in the public domain and stop hiding behind an imaginary September deadline.

Gogoi's remarks came after Sarma alleged that the Congress leader visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

"I am worried about the health of the chief minister of Assam. For some reason, best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd," Gogoi said.

The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said it is often said that when there is something bothering at home, it reflects in the mental state of the person.

"We will ensure that after 2026 he gets some rest. The script that the chief minister is following is worse than a B-grade film," he said.

It is said that to cover up one lie, one has to lie countless times and that is exactly what the chief minister is doing, Gogoi claimed.

"He is not giving out any facts and simply behaving like an IT cell troll. A chief minister should not be a troll. If he has any facts supporting his most recent allegation he should put it out in the public domain," he said.

"The farce cannot be hidden for too long. Ninety-nine per cent of what the chief minister has been saying is nonsense. He should put out the facts in the public domain and stop hiding behind an imaginary September deadline," he said.

Gogoi said he doubted whether Sarma could put out any concrete facts even in September. "I remember how during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam he created a a fuss about a supposed "body double" of Rahul Gandhi. The Chief Minister can remain insecure with me as he has been for the past 13 years." The Congress will focus on the dire economic situation of the state and the coal-drug mafia being run under political protection, he added. PTI ACB NSD NSD