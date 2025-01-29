Assam CM Sarma offers prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday offered prayers at the Vindhyavasini Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

Sarma reached the temple around 8 pm and performed rituals after darshan of Goddess Vindhyavasini. He was accompanied by local MLA Ratnakar Mishra.

When asked about the questions surrounding the resignation of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora from party, he said, "If he has withdrawn his resignation, why would he speak to us over the phone? I will meet him tomorrow and thereafter discussions will be held regarding his joining the BJP." Ahead of the Assam Assembly polls due in a few months, the Congress suffered a setback on Monday when Bora resigned from the party.

He sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bora served as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2025, and last year Gaurav Gogoi was appointed to the post.

On the issue of alleged polarisation before the Assam elections, Sarma said the state's demography had changed and claimed that about 40 per cent of the population comprised Muslims, of whom nearly 36 per cent had migrated from Bangladesh at different times, mostly during Congress rule.

On encroachment, Sarma said that over the past five years, 50,000 acres of land had been cleared of encroachers and that another 1.5 lakh acres would be freed in the next five years.

He alleged that encroachers had occupied nearly 10 lakh acres of land in the state. PTI COR ABN NB NB