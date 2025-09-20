Assam CM says he will receive singer Zubeen Garg's body in Delhi, accompany it to Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he will receive singer Zubeen Garg's body in Delhi and accompany it to Guwahati.

Sarma said the mortal remains of the singer will be brought to Guwahati on a special aircraft. It is likely to arrive in Assam on Sunday morning.

The CM said he will go to Delhi later on Saturday to receive the body.

"I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains, which will arrive from Singapore. From there, we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am," the CM posted on X.

Garg's body was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Saturday night and will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday morning, an official said.

Garg died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket". PTI DG DG ACD