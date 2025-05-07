Assam CM Himanta Biswa sarma says 'Jai Hind' after 'Operation Sindoor'

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reacted to the 'Operation Sindoor' with the salutary 'Jai Hind' and praised the Indian armed forces for the strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister hailed the operation with a 'Jai Hind' along with the poster of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The chief minister also posted ''the pride and glory of India- Indian Army'' along with a short video of fighter jets and air force personnel.

He also reposted the tweets of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the operation.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out in retaliation, two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed.