Assam CM, Sonowal participate in Yoga Day events

Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Assam joined the nation in celebrating International Yoga Day on Friday with several events organised across the state on the occasion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others, participated in yoga events held in various parts of the northeastern state since morning.

“Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the state celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur,” Sarma posted on X.

The Yoga Day is a "celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy’, he said while posting photographs of the event at Tezpur on the microblogging site.

Sonowal took part in an event in Tinsukia and urged all to practise yoga for a healthy society.

“Yoga transcends boundaries and is the beacon of good health and wellness for humanity. Let’s together bring #Yoga into our lives for the betterment of society,” he said.

The Assam Police also organised yoga camps at various locations, with officers and police personnel participating in these events.

“International Yoga Day 2024 at Assam Police establishments,” Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X, sharing photographs of the camps.

Similar yoga camps were organised in schools and several other educational institutes.