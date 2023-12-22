Assam CM takes exception to misbehaviour of SP with forest department employee

Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took exception to the reported misbehaviour of the Golaghat Superintendent of Police with a forest department employee as tickets were not available for his family members for an elephant safari at the Kaziranga National Park.

The forest department employee, identified as Tarun Gogoi, was detained by the Golaghat police for some time.

The chief minister spoke to the Director General of Police G P Singh regarding the incident. Singh also spoke to Gogoi and expressed regret.

The SP later apologised to Gogoi.

''We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions,'' the chief minister posted on X.

In a post on X, the DGP also said, “I’ve been made aware of the last evening’s undue detention of Sri Tarun Gogoi of @assamforest by @GolaghatPolice I have spoken with Sri Gogoi and conveyed my regret''.

Singh said that the Golaghat SP Rajen Singh has also been suitably advised. ''Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow citizens. I have also conveyed my sincere apologies to the Hon CM Assam for anguish caused to him and the Government. Apologies to people of Assam with a commitment to improve further,'' the DGP said.

The Golaghat SP had allegedly misbehaved with Gogoi as there were no tickets available for the elephant safari on Friday morning.

Gogoi claimed that he was called to the Kohora outpost and Rajen Singh had threatened him over phone that he would be detained and produced before the Court the next day. He was, however, later released from the police station following the intervention of senior forest officials.

Following the Chief Minister and DGP's intervention in the matter, Singh apologised to Gogoi. PTI DG DG NN