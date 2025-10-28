Assam CM takes part in Chhath Puja festivities

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited river ghats here and offered prayers on the concluding day of Chhath Puja festivities.

“@himantabiswa extends his warm wishes to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja and prays that the festival brings peace and prosperity to everyone’s lives,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

He also offered prayers on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

“On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, @himantabiswa visited the Chhath Puja ghats at Pandu Port and Pandu Institute Colony, this morning, offering prayers to Surya Dev and Maa Chhathi for the well-being of the people of the state,” the CMO said.

The four-day festivities began on October 25 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and concluded on October 28. PTI SSG RBT