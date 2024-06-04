Assam CM thanks people for massive mandate

Guwahati Jun 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday thanked the people of Assam for giving a ''massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state''.
''I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing @BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state'', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.
The NDA has also bettered its overall vote share to nearly 46 per cent, a huge jump from 39 per cent ''we secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 44 per cent in the 2021 assembly elections'', he said.
''This we have achieved despite the 40 per cent minority population in the state. This translates to a lead for the NDA in more than 90 of 126 assembly segments, a much-improved outcome compared to our performance in the 2021 Assembly elections'', he said.
Sarma asserted that today's results are a ''vote for the overall transformation Assam has been experiencing in the last 3 years. With the blessings of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi, Hon'ble Prime Minister, we remain committed to delivering on our promise to establish Assam among the top states in the country''.
The BJP has established comfortable leads in the nine seats of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Guwahati, Diphu (ST), Silchar and Karimganj (ST) while its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are leading in Barpeta and Kokrajhar (ST) respectively. The Congress is leading in the three seats of Jorhat, Dhubri and Nagaon.
The results of none of the 14 seats have been declared so far. PTI DG MNB