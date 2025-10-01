Assam CM thanks PM for approving widening of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the widening of the four-lane Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of the NH-715, which includes the 34 km elevated corridor in Kaziranga.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved widening and improvement of the existing carriageway to a four-lane of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, including implementation of wildlife-friendly measures proposed on the Kaziranga National Park stretch in Assam.

''My gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for approving the widening of the 4 Lane Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of the NH-715 at a cost of ₹6,957cr'', the chief minister posted on X.

The project also includes the ambitious 34km elevated corridor in Kaziranga, which will ease traffic movement and at the same time save the lives of our faunal friends who fall victims to accidents, he said.

''This is a major infrastructure project which will transform connectivity in Assam and open a new template of human-animal coexistence'', Sarma said.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, part of the Kaliabor to Numaligarh NH 715 expansion project approved today, is a game-changer as it will lead to unhindered all-weather high-speed vehicular movement, restriction-free animal movement and faunal preservation, he said.

Sarma also thanked the Minister for Road, Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari for his unstinted support to this all important project which will aid further development in the region and carry forward our mission of peaceful man-animal co-existence. He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah as it is ''truly a transformational project and will shape Assam's transport landscape like never before, all thanks to Adarniya @narendramodi Ji's efforts to prioritise development in Assam and the North East''.

The project will be developed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode with a total length of 85.675 km and at a capital cost of Rs 6,957 crore.