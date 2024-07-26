Assam CM thanks PM Modi for 'Moidam' inclusion in UNESCO World Heritage List

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to ensure that the 600-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty - 'Moidams' - is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Sarma also thanked Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat who called to give him the news while the chief minister was addressing a press conference here.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years between 1228 and 1826.

''It is great news for Assam as the Charaideo Moidam is now officially a UNESCO Heritage site... Assam will always remain indebted to the Centre for this honour. This inclusion is a great honour for the country and not for Assam alone,'' Sarma told a press conference.

The 'Moidams' is the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

The state government had submitted a dossier to the Prime Minister in 2023 and he selected it among a list of monuments for submission as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

''The Prime Minister's initiative to recommend the Moidams was the game-changer as only one entry can be made from a country during the year,'' he said.

The decision to include 'Moidams' was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India