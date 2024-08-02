Assam CM thanks PM, Gadkari for Guwahati Ring Road project

Guwahati, Aug 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval of the multi-crore Guwahati Ring Road Project.

"Excellent news. As the Union Cabinet approves the Rs 5,729 cr Guwahati Ring Road Project; Assam places on record its deepest appreciation to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for this transformative effort," the chief minister posted on X.

The 121-km Ring Road has immense strategic importance and ''exemplifies our commitment to decongest and sustainably expand Guwahati'', he said.

As transit through North East's 'Gateway City' simplifies, it will have a multiplier effect on the region's socio-economic development, Sarma said.

"This mega project once again underscores the utmost importance of the North East for the NDA. For us, until 2014 projects of such scale and scope were unthinkable. #ModiKiGuarantee isn't just a slogan, it is a testament to relentless effort for building a Viksit Assam," the chief minister said.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved eight important national high-speed road corridor projects of 936 km at a total cost of Rs 50,655 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country. PTI DG SBN SBN