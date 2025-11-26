Assam CM thanks PM on launch of Constitution in Bodo language

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the Indian Constitution in the Bodo language, and said it will further strengthen constitutional values and usher in a new era of peace and progress in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BTR is a region in Assam, which is home to the Bodo community people.

''The launch of our Constitution in Bodo reflects Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to further strengthen constitutional values, while ushering in a new era of peace & progress in BTR,'' the chief minister said in a post on X.

''A fitting tribute to the people of BTR on #ConstitutionDay. My gratitude to our Hon'ble PM. From Kashmir to Bodoland, our constitution goes from strength to strength,'' he added.

The Constitution was launched in Bodo and Kashmiri languages on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also congratulated the people of BTR and Jammu Kashmir on the launch of the Constitution in Bodo and Kashmiri languages. PTI DG NN