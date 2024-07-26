Assam CM to attend Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will travel to New Delhi on Friday night to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27.

He will be in the national capital for two days to participate in both the NITI Aayog and BJP chief ministers' meetings.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the Union Budget had significantly increased the funding for various projects in the state.

He expressed optimism that the decisions made at the NITI Aayog meeting would further contribute to the state's development.

The ninth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address various development issues and policy matters. The governing council includes all chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers. PTI DG MNB