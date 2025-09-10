Assam CM turned BJP into a private limited company, claims Gaurav Gosoi

Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has turned the BJP into a private limited company and it is no longer a political party.

Gogoi also claimed that many BJP leaders and members, who want to serve the people, are now reaching out to join the Congress.

''Both the BJP and the government are now functioning as Himanta Biswa Sarma Private Limited company. Those who had joined the BJP to serve the people have been denied the opportunity,'' Gogoi claimed at a programme held at the party headquarters here.

Several leaders and members of the BJP, AIUDF and AGP joined the Congress at the event.

''We are thankful to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for clarifying at every forum that Congress has a distinct ideology. Our ideology is based on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, guaranteeing equal rights to every Indian citizen,'' the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

This idea of equality is something the chief minister cannot grasp, Gogoi alleged.

“He thinks of himself as a first-class citizen and treats the public as his subordinates. But he should remember that all our scriptures say that arrogance leads to downfall,'' the Congress leader said.

The Constitution defines India as a union of states, and therein lies the essence of nationalism, he pointed out.

''The Congress, though a nationalist party, values the ethno-nationalistic thoughts of all ethnic groups. During the tenure of Tarun Gogoi, the party tried to respect, strengthen, and integrate the nationalistic aspirations of diverse communities and tribes of the state to build a stronger Assam,” he said.

Gogoi said that the Congress never allows injustice against any community, caste or religion.

“Whether one votes for the Congress or not, our party will always stand for the rights of every community, caste, and religion,'' he said.

The people of Assam want peace, harmony, and unity, and they want a government that respects teachers and public servants, and works for the rural poor rather than the corporates, Gogoi said.

''This time, a real battle will be fought, and under Congress leadership, a people’s government full of love and respect will be formed”, he said.

The assembly elections in Assam are due next year.

Former AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita, who joined the Congress recently in New Delhi, claimed that the regional party president Atul Bora is also the Assam Accord Implementation Minister, but he has not implemented even a single clause.

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner movement. The pact stated, among other clauses, that the names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, would be detected and deleted from the electoral rolls, with steps taken to deport them.

Kalita alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are indifferent and insensitive to the people’s concerns.

Former BJP MLA Binanda Saikia, who also joined the Congress in New Delhi, alleged that the saffron camp followed the politics of division.

“The BJP is now exploiting Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary for politics, but they don’t follow his ideals. Every song of the Bard of Brahmaputra speaks of unity and harmony. A party that thrives on communalism and divisive politics has no moral right to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika’s birth anniversary,” Saikia said.

Mansing Rongpi, who returned to the Congress after a brief stint in the BJP, said that he was delighted that the party had embraced him again.

''Under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, a major battle will be fought in the 2026 elections. We are ready for it,” he added.

AIUDF’s working president Abu Saleh Najmuddin, BJP leaders Mihir Kumar Saharia, Rukma Bora, Mahendra Kalita, and Nagaon Citizens’ Forum's Birinchi Bora, along with several members from BJP, AGP, and other parties, officially joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Gogoi said that another joining programme will be held on October 10, as several members from other parties and also young people are eager to join the Congress. PTI DG DG NN