Assam CM turns 57; PM, Shah extend greetings

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned 57 on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of other leaders extending greetings on his birthday.

Sarma started the day by offering prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

"Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi said in a post on X.

Sarma said he was grateful to the PM for his heartfelt birthday wishes.

"Your dedication to Assam has helped the state reach heights once unimaginable. We will continue this momentum and serve our people with utmost sincerity and commitment," Sarma said.

Shah wished the chief minister good health and continued strength in public service.

"Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Assam Shri @himantabiswa ji. Your tireless efforts towards realising Modi ji's vision of a developed, peaceful, and safe Assam are commendable," the home minister said.

Sarma acknowledged Shah for the birthday greetings and constant support.

"Your guidance and vision for Assam's growth inspire me deeply to serve the state with greater commitment and responsibility under the leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi ji," he said.

Sarma's predecessor and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended birthday wishes to the Assam CM.

"Under your strong leadership, our state is marching forward on the path of development & prosperity. May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health, happiness, peace and abundant energy in the year ahead," he said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin, too, extended birthday greetings to Sarma.

"May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health, long life, and continued strength in serving the people of Assam," Nabin said in a post on X.

During the day, Sarma will travel to Goalpara district for a cheque distribution programme under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan’ (MMUA) scheme, followed by a Bir Chilarai Divas function at Darrang district and foundation stone laying event of a building of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the state capital. PTI TR RBT