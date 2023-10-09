Assam CM unveils Ahom general Lachit Borphukan's statue, Martyrs' Memorial at Army cant

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated a statue of 17th-century army commander Lachit Borphukan who thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture the erstwhile Ahom kingdom.

Advertisment

Along with the statue, a 'Shaheed Smarak' (Martyrs' Memorial) -- a sculpture of an inverted rifle with a helmet with 'Amar Jawan' inscription -- was also unveiled at the Bir Lachit Borphukan Park in the cantonment by Sarma in presence of the Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita at the Narengi Military Station.

Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826). He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that stopped an attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to capture the kingdom.

The National Defence Academy has been awarding its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999 and a statue of him was later established in the complex, located near Pune.