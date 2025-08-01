Assam CM urges for quick justice delivery for healthy democracy

Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) The efficiency of the judiciary is fundamental for a healthy democracy, and the quicker justice is delivered, the more resilient the system becomes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Currently, over five lakh cases are pending in the state due to the shortage of judicial infrastructure and personnel as contributing factors, the CM said while inaugurating the newly constructed District Judicial Court in Kamrup district.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing this backlog.

He pointed out that in 2021, the conviction rate in Assam was a mere 5 per cent, but it has now increased to 26 per cent due to improvements in the registration, investigation, and trial of cases, but this remains significantly below the national average of 65 per cent.

The delay in disposing of the pending cases adversely affects both the complainants and the accused, and so members of the legal profession must support efforts aimed at expediting case resolution, Sarma said.

He cited a 60 per cent decline in crime registration over the past four years and the enactment of three new laws, expressing confidence that these developments would improve the efficacy of the justice system.

He urged all participants in the legal process to embrace technological tools, including artificial intelligence, to enhance judicial productivity.

The state government is actively working to appoint an adequate number of public prosecutors to strengthen the conviction process, he said.

He also appealed to the Gauhati High Court and the National Judicial Academy to extend training to new recruits, thereby assisting in the prompt disposal of cases.

Sarma also said that the construction of the new Gauhati High Court building in North Guwahati is also scheduled to commence within a year.

The district court, built at a cost of Rs 52.25 crore and encompassing 13,303 square metres, houses 14 courtrooms, alongside dedicated chambers for judges and stenographers, office spaces, the District Legal Services Authority office, a conference hall, and a video conferencing facility.

Supplementary provisions include a digital library, an audio-visual room, an office for Legal Aid Defence Counsel, an e-Seva Kendra, a special witness room for sensitive testimonies, and dedicated lock-up facilities for men, women, and individuals of the third gender.

The event was also attended by Minister of Law & Justice Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Kalyan Rai Surana, several judges of the Gauhati High Court, Kamrup District and Sessions Judge Gautam Baruah. PTI DG DG RG