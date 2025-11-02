Assam CM urges Railway Minister to expand rail network, enhance connectivity

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought greater expansion of the railway network to improve connectivity across his state.

During the 25-minute meeting held here, the chief minister requested the railway minister to introduce three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam, according to an official statement.

He proposed the creation of a new rail link connecting Assam's scenic Umrangso town in Dima Hasao district to Lanka in Hojai district.

Sarma also sought early completion of the proposed railway line between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan, aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity.

In addition, he appealed for more stoppages of major trains passing through Assam to benefit local passengers.

Sarma said the railway minister had "kindly consented" to action on the items discussed during the meeting, including the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains, the Umrangso-Lanka rail link, expediting work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, and additional train stoppages in the state.

Vaishnaw responded positively to the proposals and assured that his ministry would implement the suggested measures, the statement said. PTI ACB RT RT