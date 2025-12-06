Assam CM urges women to reap benefits of govt schemes

Hailakandi (Assam), Dec 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon the women of the state to reap maximum benefits of government schemes meant for their welfare and uplift.

He was speaking at the launch of distribution of seed capital cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) for Hailakandi and Dholai assembly constituencies in the Barak Valley.

A total of 17,774 beneficiaries from Hailakandi and 20,045 from Dholai received cheques of Rs 10,000 each under this initiative.

Addressing a meeting at the cheque distribution programme for Hailakandi, the chief minister said the scheme was launched to ensure sustainable economic empowerment of women in the state.

He said that in the last two months, cheque distribution programmes had been held in 50 constituencies, benefitting 12 lakh women across the state.

Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions transforming three crore women across India into 'Lakhpati Didis', who can earn more than Rs 1 lakh annually through various income-generating activities.

Referring to Assam, he said 40 lakh women in the state are associated with four lakh self-help groups (SHGs) and the government aims to transform each one of them as 'Lakhpati Baideu' through this initiative.

Urging beneficiaries to make the best use of the fund, the chief minister emphasised that the Rs 10,000 cheque is only the beginning.

"If women deposit this seed fund in their SHGs, a working capital of Rs 1 lakh can be created, which can be used either for group-based enterprises, individual ventures or expansion of existing family businesses," he said.

"After an assessment of fund utilisation in six months, beneficiaries will be eligible for subsequent support of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. Only beneficiaries with up to three children will be eligible for these benefits," he added.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the installation of a statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee on Puranibazar Road in Hailakandi.

Later, at another programme for handing over the cheques in Dholai, Sarma said the state government has been consistently working to empower women associated with SHGs and help them progress step by step to become successful entrepreneurs under the MMUA.

He said that by engaging with SHGs, these women have been making significant contributions not only to their families but also to the overall economy of the state.

Their involvement in income-generating activities has enabled them to become self-reliant, while enhancing their status within their families and society, Sarma said.

Urging the beneficiaries to utilise the seed capital effectively for productive activities, he said that women who properly use the initial support of Rs 10,000 will subsequently receive Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, amounting to a total assistance of Rs 85,000 per beneficiary.

With the judicious use of this capital, SHG members will not only become 'Lakhpati Baideus' but also emerge as role models for other women in their localities, he added. PTI SSG SSG ACD