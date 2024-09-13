Assam CM violated court orders on eviction: Congress

Guwahati, Sep 13 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma violated court orders by not issuing notice for eviction from government land at Sonapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Saikia said there is a ruling by both the Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court that the government should give prior notice before eviction.

“This is required even in the case of eviction from government land, but the chief minister is claiming that no such notice is required,” the Congress MLA told reporters.

The CM is trying to “mislead people by violating court orders and has also gone against the Constitution”, Saikia claimed.

He also expressed surprise over Sarma’s allegation that the ''Congress party, and particularly myself, have been instigating the evicted persons to protest against government action. This is a complete lie''.

Moreover, according to information sought through an RTI, the Sonapur Circle Officer had categorically stated on August 29, when the assembly was in session, that there is no encroachment on government land, Saikia said.

“I had asked whether any eviction had taken place in the area and he had replied in the negative, but all of a sudden, I came across a news that eviction was going on,” the opposition leader said.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district authorities had launched an eviction drive in Kochutoli village under Sonapur circle, which turned violent on Thursday, with protesters attacking with sharp weapons, sticks and stones and the police retaliating with firing, leading to the death of two persons. PTI DG RBT