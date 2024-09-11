Assam CM visits Shinde’s official bungalow to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Varsha here, the official residence of his Maharashtra peer Eknath Shinde, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

The 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed deity began with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7 and will end with Anant Chaturdashi on September 17.

On the fifth day of the festivities, the BJP leader participated in the ‘aarti’ at Varsha, Shinde's office said in a statement.

Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde and former Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale were also present on the occasion, it added. PTI MR NR