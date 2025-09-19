Assam CM visits Zubeen Garg's house

Guwahati, Sept 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited singer Zubeen Garg's residence in the Kahilipara area in Guwahati on Friday night.

Sarma, who was campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council polls, returned to Guwahati after cancelling campaign-related programmes.

Accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, he went to the singer's house to offer his condolences to his family.

Zubeen, 52, died in Singapore earlier in the day. He is survived by his wife, father and a younger sister.

Meanwhile, the Education Department postponed the half-yearly school examinations until the cremation of the singer's mortal remains.

"In view of the untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg, all Inspectors of Schools are instructed to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled tomorrow until the cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary artist," Education Minister Ranoj Pegu posted on X. PTI DG SOM