Assam CM wishes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his birthday

Guwahati, Sept 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wished Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on his birthday.

''Heartfelt birthday wishes to the most revered Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr Mohan Bhagwat Ji. We are forever grateful for your contributions to nation-building and social harmony", the chief minister posted on X.

''May Maa Kamakhya and the great Mahapurush Srimant Sankaradeva bless you with excellent health, long life, and boundless strength for national service", he said.

Bhagwat turned 75 this year and has been the RSS chief since 2009. PTI DG DG RG