Assam CM wraps up Barak Valley visit with focus on road, healthcare infrastructure

Silchar (Assam), Aug 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday concluded his three-day visit to the three districts of Barak Valley, during which he focused on improving road and healthcare infrastructure, along with other issues.

"I wrapped up my three-day visit to Barak Valley with a comprehensive review meeting alongside key stakeholders," Sarma posted on X.

Sharing some major takeaways from the visit, he said key focus is on road infrastructure.

"Ensuring motorable roads in Silchar and surrounding areas before the Puja season is our top priority. We’ll be initiating work on this front immediately. Additionally, we are planning a seven-km elevated road over Silchar Town, with utility wires going underground," he said.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to transforming the healthcare facilities in Barak Valley.

"We’ve had extensive discussions on establishing a new medical college in Hailakandi, subject to land availability - a promise we made during the elections. Moreover, plans are underway to construct a 1,500-bed hospital at SMCH, Silchar, over the next 2-3 years," he said.

Sarma also reviewed ongoing water supply schemes and strategies to address the sinking zone in the region.

"As I return to Dispur, I’m taking with me invaluable feedback and insights gathered from people over the past few days. Rest assured, we will carefully review each one," the CM said.

Sarma assured the people of Barak Valley to "expect significant developments on the ground soon", following his visit.

"The region's progress remains central to our agenda," he added.

An official release said Sarma visited the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Saturday and inaugurated a state-of-the-art 20-bed Cardiology Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of a 535-bed emergency building at SMCH, which is expected to be completed by November next year.

Once operational, the hospital’s total bed capacity will increase from the current 1,350 to approximately 1,885.

The Chief Minister also attended the closing ceremony of the 150th anniversary of the District Bar Association, Cachar, Silchar, which was established in 1874.

Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the association, acknowledging its contributions during the transition from the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI SSG SSG MNB