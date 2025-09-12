Assam CM's actions make mockery of his chair, alleges Cong's Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making a mockery of his chair with his actions, and said he felt sorry for him.

The Congress leader also alleged that the CM's words have lost all credibility.

Gogoi, apparently reacting to the CM's statements on an SIT report, said, ''I feel sorry for a Chief Minister whose words have lost all credibility and whose actions have made a mockery of the chair of the Chief Minister." The chief minister had on Thursday said that the report of the SIT, probing the alleged Pakistani links of the state Congress president and his family, pointed to serious allegations, which are of ''deep concern''.

Sarma said that he would raise the matter in the Cabinet and discuss it with his ministerial colleagues.

In a post on X on Thursday, Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, alleged that there have been ''so many embarrassing instances, for example, I remember he said that he saw Rahul Gandhi’s body double during the Bharat Jodo Yatra".

''The latest flop show is even bigger than the 'RG body double', Gogoi said in a reference to the SIT report.

"People of Assam deserve better. People of Assam will get better in 2026," the state Congress chief said.

The CM had said the content of the report would soon be made public, and he would share as much information as possible with the media, barring the confidential ones.

Sarma also said that the SIT report was a 96-page document, ''prepared with limited means, yet carrying heavy truths. Just a glance was enough to stir deep pain—showing how easily roots can be cut, and legacy bartered for shadows''.

The SIT, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, formally submitted the report to the chief minister on Wednesday evening.

The CM had said that three members of the state Congress president's family are foreigners, and claimed that Gogoi's dance at a party programme appeared "inappropriate".

''The way he danced and celebrated yesterday appeared strange and inappropriate. If I were in the Congress today, I would have pushed him off the stage as the party was once led by people like Mahatma Gandhi, who were at the heart of India's freedom struggle, the CM said on Thursday.

Gogoi was seen dancing Bihu with party workers at a joining ceremony of members from other political parties, including the BJP, at the Congress headquarters here.

Following the release of the report, Gogoi had said, ''The people of Assam witnessed two scenes today-a mega-hit political scenes programme of the Congress and the expected super flop show of the Assam CM." Sarma has been attacking Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, over the last few months, alleging that they have a connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The Assam Cabinet had, in February, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates. PTI DG DG BDC