Assam CM's Jalukbari seat sees over 2 pc voter deletion in final list

Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) A total of 2.05 per cent names have been deleted from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jalukbari constituency in the final voter list published on Tuesday after the Special Revision.

In Jalukbari, 2,06,314 electors found their names, a decline of 4,310 voters compared to the 2,10,624 listed in the draft roll published on December 27 last year, according to the press release by Kamrup Metropolitan district authorities.

The final electoral roll has 1,08,654 women as against 97,653 men, while there are also seven third gender voters. It revealed that the names of 2,754 men, 1,555 women and one third gender were deleted from the draft list.

The final voter list for poll-bound Assam was published on Tuesday with 2,49,58,139 electors, a decrease of 0.97 per cent compared to the draft rolls.

Sarma, the second BJP chief minister of Assam, has been a five-time MLA from Jalukbari since 2001.

He snatched the seat from AGP's Bhrigu Kumar Phukan as a Congress candidate and represented the grand old party three times. In 2016 and 2021, he won Jalukbari on BJP ticket.

In the entire Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, comprising Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central and Jalukbari seats, 25,932 names have been deleted in the final list.

The district presently has 10,49,644 voters compared to 10,75,576 in the draft roll, a decline of 2.41 per cent.

Now, those whose names were deleted can appeal to the district magistrate within 15 days, while a window for a second appeal is available to the CEO within 30 days, an official statement said.

The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year, while the counting of votes is expected in May.

This will be the first assembly election after the delimitation exercise, which was done in 2023. PTI TR TR NN