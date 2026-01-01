Assam CM’s new year present: Financial assistance scheme for male students, cash gift for women

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced the launch of a financial assistance scheme for male students and a cash gift programme for women, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Under the scheme to be effective from February 1, male students pursuing postgraduate courses will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000, while those enrolled in undergraduate programmes will get Rs 1,000 per month, the chief minister said at an interaction with mediapersons here.

The 'Babu Achoni' scheme, however, will not apply to those students whose parents are government employees or have an annual income above Rs 4 lakh, Sarma said.

The chief minister also announced that over 37 lakh women beneficiaries of the 'Orunodoi' scheme will receive an advance 'Bohag Bihu' gift on February 20. The 'Bohag Bihu' is the Assamese New Year, which is celebrated in April.

During the last assembly polls in 2021, the model code of conduct came into force on February 27.

Each beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 8,000, comprising the Orunodoi scheme allowance covering January to April, along with a special Rs 3,000 Bihu gift, Sarma said.

The assembly elections in the state are due in a few months.

After the Assam government announced the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, which provides financial support to female students for higher studies, in 2024, demands have been made from male students for a similar programme. The CM had promised to look into their demand.

The state government seeks to bring down child marriage to zero by 2026, and the second edition of the scheme was launched last year.

The second edition covers female students of the first and second year of Higher Secondary, first and second year of undergraduate and first and second year of postgraduate.

The second edition covers female students of the first and second year of Higher Secondary, first and second year of undergraduate and first and second year of postgraduate.

Girls from all families, irrespective of their economic condition, are eligible for this scheme. Female students of class 11 receive Rs 1,000 per month, those in degree course first year get Rs 1,250 a month, and those in post-graduation and B.Ed receive Rs 2,500 per month. Married women, except in PG and B.Ed categories and in-service B.ED candidates, daughters of ministers, MPs and MLAs and those receiving scooters under the Banikanta Kakati Award, unless they opt out of it, are not eligible under the scheme.