Assam CM's police officer brother transferred ahead of polls

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother and Barpeta SSP Sushanta Biswa Sarma has been transferred in a major reshuffle in the state police department ahead of the Assembly polls, officials said on Friday.

Sarma has been posted as the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID (crime against women and children) and will replace Pushkin Jain, who will take over as Barpeta SSP, according to a notification by the additional chief secretary (home and political department) Ajay Tewari on Friday.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Harekrishna Nath has been transferred and posted as SSP, CID (white collar crime) in place of Hiranya Kumar Barman who will take over his post.

Basistha assistant commissioner of police Pranjal Baruah has been transferred and posted as seputy superintendent of police (DSB), Sadiya, while the DSP (special task force) Kh Satyendra Singh Hazari will replace him in the police commissionerate.

Sadiya DSP (DSB) Naimuddin has been transferred and posted as Charaideo DSP (Security), while the incumbent Mrinal Kumar Das has been posted as DSP (Security).

DSP (vigilance and anti-corruption) Rheetuparno Gogoi has been transferred and posted as Tinsukia DSP replacing Amar Jyoti Saikia who will take over the former's post, the order stated. PTI DG DG MNB