Assam CM's remarks disturbing peace: TMC's Sushmita Dev

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Sunday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was "jeopardising" the internal security of the state and disturbing peace with his statements.

Dev made the remark in a post on X, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Assam and launched several projects.

She also mentioned a remark by the prime minister that termed the states of the northeast extremely sensitive and strategic areas.

"But what he doesn't realise is the chief minister of Assam is constantly disturbing the internal peace of Assam," she said in a video statement.

"To provoke enmity between two communities is barred by law, section 196 of the BNS. But the chief minister of Assam consistently is jeopardising the internal security of Assam, something that the Manipur chief minister has already done and ruined Manipur," the TMC Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

"So, I ask the prime minister that do not please pay lip service to the fact that the Northeastern states are sensitive. The people who are disturbing the peace, the people who are threatening internal security, are your own people," she said.

"Unless you rein them in, making any runway where fighter planes can land will not be able to stop the northeastern states from being disturbed. Rein in the chief minister of Assam!" she said.

Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Assam, including a bridge on the Brahmaputra River, an IIM, a data centre for the northeastern region, and an emergency landing facility. PTI AO VN VN