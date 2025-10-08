Assam CM's wife files criminal defamation case against MLA Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Wednesday filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi for alleging that one of her firms had participated in the North East India Festival in Singapore, where singer Zubeen Garg died.

Bhuyan Sarma filed the case against the Sivasagar MLA at the Kamrup Metro Chief Judicial Magistrate's court for making ''false and unfounded allegations that the Golden Threads of Assam had participated in a fashion show organised during the festival in Singapore”.

Besides Gogoi, a case has also been filed against the director of news portal 'Pratibimba Live', her lawyer Kishore Dutta said here.

Dutta said Bhuyan Sarma and her company have no relation with the festival or its organiser, and they did not participate in any event organised by them.

Gogoi had alleged that she participated in the fashion show even after the singer had died and the festival was officially cancelled.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. PTI DG RBT