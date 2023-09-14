Assam CM's wife to file defamation suit against Cong MP for claiming her firm got central subsidy

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Wednesday said that she will file a defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Congress Deputy leader in Lok sabha Gaurav Gogoi for his alleged 'slanderous campaign' against the company with which she is associated.

Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that the company of the chief minister's wife got a credit subsidy of Rs 10 crore.

Bhuyan Sarma, in a statement, alleged that Gogoi has attacked a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, headed by a woman entrepreneur, with the intention to malign and defame the company which has adhered to every aspect of the law.

''To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign by MP Gaurav Gogoi, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 crore damages against him in the court of law,'' she said.

The chief minister and Gogoi have been locked in a war of words on X since Wednesday on the issue of the former's wife's company allegedly being given the credit subsidy under the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Sarma has also denied repeatedly that neither his wife, nor the company she is associated with, has received or claimed any amount from the government of India.

He also said that he was willing to accept any punishment, including retirement from public life, if there was any evidence that his wife had received or claimed any amount from the government of India. PTI DG DG NN