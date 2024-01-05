Assam: Commercial, public vehicles off roads as 48-hour transport strike underway

Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Commercial vehicles and other modes of public transport stayed off the roads in most parts of Assam on Friday owing to a 48-hour strike called by a joint forum of transporters' unions to protest the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

The state government met the union leaders for the second time since Thursday evening to discuss the issues raised by the protestors, with the talks on till the filing of this report.

"Discussions are going on with the transporters' unions. It is difficult to say anything more at this point," an official privy to the talks said.

The government has also invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act to prevent a strike by workers in the petroleum and gas sectors.

All commercial vehicles, including school buses and app-based taxis, have been off the roads since morning in response to the strike that began at 5 am.

In several places, including Guwahati, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Gohpur, Bijni and Bongaigaon, the protestors came out on the streets and raised slogans against the government.

In Bongaigaon, several drivers burnt their driving licenses maintaining that with the stringent measures proposed under the new law, they will not be able to sustain in their current profession.

The protestors demanded an immediate rollback of the new legislation and asserted that the strike would continue till their demand was met.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers causing serious road accidents due to negligent driving and running away without informing the police or the administration can face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The punishment for such offences was two years under the IPC.

In some places, including Guwahati and Dibrugarh, strike supporters were seen preventing vehicles, including private cars, from plying the roads.

Office-goers had a difficult time reaching their workplaces as buses, taxis and app-based cabs were off the roads, abiding by the strike call.

"The government only wants to blame drivers for any unfortunate incident even if they may not have committed the crime. Instead of improving road conditions, they are penalising the drivers," said Ramen Das, the convenor of Assam Motor Worker Associations' Joint Platform.

"The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-drivers and is against the owners of vehicles. We urge private car owners to join the stir, as the law is applicable to everyone irrespective of whether someone is driving a commercial vehicle or a small car," he added.

Long queues were seen at petrol pumps across the state, with people lining up to fill fuel tanks amid fears of supply crunch.

Meanwhile, the state government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, which prohibits strikes in the state for six months from the date of issue of the notification until further orders.

The order, issued on Thursday by the additional chief secretary of the Home and Political Department, prohibits strikes by "officers, workmen, contract labourers, tankers, drivers and also khalasis involved in the service in the Oil and/or gas sector". PTI TR SSG RBT ACD