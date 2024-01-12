Assam committed to contributing to nation building: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Assam was committed to contributing towards the development of the country, especially through providing skilled human resources in various sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new campus of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) at Changsari, he said the emotional connection of the Northeast with the rest of the country that has been established under the Modi government has enthused the people of the region to further contribute to nation building.

"Be in it healthcare indicators or manpower for the pharmaceutical sector, Assam is in line with the vision of the prime minister and we are committed to making our contribution to the development of the country," he said.

He said the inauguration of the permanent campus of NIPER is an important landmark in boosting the healthcare scenario in the state.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared the new campus open through video conference.

Sarma said that NIPER-Guwahati, which had started functioning from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital premises in 2008, has now got its permanent campus in a location close to AIIMS-Guwahati and IIT-Guwahati.

A campus of the National Forensic Sciences University is also coming up close by, making the area an important destination for critical institutes of healthcare and infrastructure, he said.

He also highlighted how setting up of these institutes will help in human resources development in the state.

Noting the various healthcare projects underway in states of the region, Sarma said, "It is because of the initiatives of PM Modi that Northeast has been mainstreamed and emotional connect is taking place with the rest of the country.

"Major developmental works are happening in the region on a daily basis and it has created enthusiasm among the people to further contribute to nation building." Union MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba was also present at the function.