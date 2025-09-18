Assam Cong accuses BJP of inciting communal disturbances by releasing videos, files complaint

Guwahati, Sep 18 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the BJP uploaded AI-generated videos on social media to incite communal disturbances and promote enmity among religious groups.

The party also accused the BJP of targeting Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community by uploading the videos on social media.

The complaint has been filed at the Dispur Police Station by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Media department chairman Bedabrata Bora against the state BJP's social media cell for alleged criminal conspiracy, incitement to communal disturbances, promoting enmity among religious groups and violation of the model code of conduct, which is in force for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The complaint has been lodged against "the Assam BJP, represented by president Dilip Saikia, co-convenor of BJP's social media cell Shekharjyoti Baishya and other 'unknown' functionaries associated with the saffron party's social media campaigns in Assam and content strategy for the North East region", Bora told mediapersons after filing the complaint.

''The video titled 'Assam without BJP' on September 15 portrays an overwhelmingly Muslim-dominated Assam, with visuals of legalised beef sales in public spaces, renamed landmarks adorned with Islamic motifs, exaggerated statistics claiming 90 per cent Muslim population, Muslim individuals in positions, enforcing Sharia-like laws'', the Congress leader claimed.

He alleged that the video that ends with the words 'choose your vote carefully', was made to woo voters for the upcoming polls for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTRC).

Bora claimed that the video is captioned and narrated in a manner that "explicitly promotes fear and hatred against Muslims, tarnishes the image of Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi".

''This is not an isolated incident but follows a similar video posted by the same social media handle on September 12....and the dissemination of such content is particularly dangerous in the current context of Assam's fragile communal fabric'', the complainant alleged.

Bora urged the police to conduct a prompt investigation, including "forensic analysis of the video for fabrication, seizure of devices from the BJP social media department".

He also urged the police to issue directives to the authorities of the social media platform to immediately take down the post under the IT Act, 2000 to prevent further dissemination and also inform the Assam State Election Commission of the alleged MCC violations.

The police said that they have received the complaint and will examine it before any action is taken.

The Assam BJP has been posting several videos on its 'X' handle since Monday, alleging that there is a threat from illegal immigrants in the state.

The first video has the tagline 'Assam without BJP' with AI images of "Muslims taking over Guwahati, the airport, stadium, tea estates and the Ahom-era amphitheatre Rangghar".

The video also has a caption - 'We can't let this dream of paijan to be true' and an appeal to people to ''choose to vote carefully''.

The BJP has been referring to Gogoi as 'paijan' ever since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa accused him of having alleged links with Pakistan's ISI.

Reacting to the video, Gogoi claimed, "The words, actions and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society." He said that the proud Assam deserves politicians who help the people of the state reach new heights.

''Assam has been nurtured by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Azan Pir, Swargadeo Siukapha, Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. People with links to smuggling of cattle, coal, betel leaves, drugs will not dictate the Assamese mind," Gogoi, also the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, posted 'X'.

The Congress leader said his party wants to build "a society of pilots, engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers and business owners".

"We want to see a 'bor' (great) Assam where hard work trumps hate, decency matters over hubris, democracy crushes autocracy, and everyone is treated with respect," he said.

The Assam BJP, reacting to Gogoi's post, said, ''Visionary paijan wants to build a paradise where his own bloodline won’t dare to step foot!" ''He screams about a Bor Axom (great Assam) day and night, but funnily enough, he doesn’t want his own family anywhere near it! Wonder why? Maybe because even he knows that his so-called “Bor Axom” is nothing but a promised land reserved for the Kanglus (sic). Step down, No one is buying it," the BJP alleged on 'X'.

Assam Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister Pijush Hazarika claimed that the Assam BJP's videos clearly spoke about the threat of "illegal immigrants who are changing Assam’s demography".

"But instantly these “champions of secularism” screamed Islamophobia! Now tell me — why the ‘mirchi’ if the issue is about illegals? The chief minister, refusing to comment on the issue, claimed that these ''so-called Amul babies (apparently referring to Gogoi), who have no knowledge of anything, who only know how to advance on the strength of their PR - what threat do they pose to us?".

He alleged that they (Gogoi and Congress) have ''trivialised even a serious issue like going to Pakistan. What could be more shameful than this''. PTI DG BDC BDC