Assam Cong approaches state election panel to ensure transparent panchayat poll counting

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Friday raised concerns about alleged attempts to "disrupt, intimidate and bully" counting officials with the intent to "forcibly manipulate" panchayat election results in favour of the BJP-led ruling coalition.

It requested the state election commissioner (SEC) to deploy adequate central forces in "vulnerable places of counting" and install CCTV cameras in all counting halls, among other measures, for free and fair counting of votes.

The panchayat elections were held in two phases on May 2 and 7, with counting of votes scheduled on May 11.

"During the election process, we have seen that BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers indulged in the display of money and muscle power. We fear that they may resort to such tactics to sway results in their favour," state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, after submitting a memorandum to the SEC here.

"We have approached the state election commissioner and urged him to take adequate measures for transparent counting of votes," he added.

In the memorandum to SEC Alok Kumar, the opposition party expressed apprehension of "hooliganism and forcible result tampering" in the counting process.

The party alleged that the BJP made attempts to capture booths and snatch ballot papers, often aided by local police, during the second phase of polling.

The Congress maintained that the "ruling party goons may try to infiltrate into the counting halls, attempt to disrupt, intimidate and bully the counting officials with the intent to forcibly manipulate the election results".

"In view of the above, please arrange to ensure deployment of adequate central forces in the vulnerable places of counting," it said in the memorandum.

It also urged the SEC to instruct officials involved in the counting process that a strict protocol for impartial and transparent counting process be maintained and that any dereliction will be dealt with stern action by the Election Commission.

The Congress also urged installation of CCTV cameras in all counting halls.