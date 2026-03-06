Assam Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi condoles death of IAF pilots in jet crash

Guwahati, Mar 6 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday condoled the death of the two pilots of a Sukhoi-30 MKI of the IAF in a crash in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

He said the sacrifice of the pilots will be remembered with pride and gratitude.

The jet, which was on a training mission, crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base, from where it had taken off on Thursday evening. Both pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed in the crash site in Chokihola area of Bokajan sub-division in the hills district.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Su-30MKI on a training mission in Karbi Anglong, about 60 km from Jorhat. We mourn the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation,” Gogoi said in a post on X.

Extending condolences to their families, the Congress MP added, “Their courage and dedication will always be remembered with pride and gratitude.” A defence spokesperson said in Guwahati that the debris of the aircraft was located early on Friday. PTI SSG SSG NN