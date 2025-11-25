Assam Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi sounds alert over EC steps, alleges attempt to enrol outsiders

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the party was taking "very seriously" alleged moves by the Election Commission that could help the BJP form governments through vote manipulation.

After a party meeting here, Gogoi said the party has instructed its Block Level Agents (BLAs) and booth committees to remain vigilant to prevent any vote theft.

The Election Commission has ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

''Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to bring BJP voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and get their names enrolled in Assam’s voter list before the next Assembly elections to save his chair'', the Congress leader claimed.

Gogoi has been alleging that the ongoing special revision of electoral rolls was designed to bring voters from outside the state.

''A rebellion has already begun against Sarma among various communities, villages, urban youth, and mothers across Assam. Alarmed by this, he is now frantically preparing fake voter lists'', he added.

He wants to become CM again with votes from other states, but the people of Assam want ''deliverance from his misrule'', he said.

Representatives in Assam must be elected only by the votes of the people of the state and the politics of the state must remain in the hands of its people, Gogoi added.

He appealed to Congress workers, other opposition parties, and the general public to stay alert so that RSS workers from UP and Bihar cannot infiltrate into Assam’s voter list in the coming days.

"We will fight the forthcoming polls not to increase the number of members in the Assembly but to come to power to protect and secure the interests of the people," he said.

Gogoi had earlier said the opposition parties have joined hands not merely to remove someone from power but to resolve Assam’s "burning issues".

He claimed the opposition was ahead of the BJP in poll preparations and alliance-building.

Eight opposition parties in the state have decided to unitedly contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI(ML), Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) have formed an alliance to fight against the BJP in the 2026 polls. PTI DG DG MNB