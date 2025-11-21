Assam Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi takes pledge to uphold Zubeen Garg's values

Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday took a pledge to uphold and protect the values embodied by cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi, also the deputy leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, pledged to carry forward Zubeen's dream of 'Bor Asom' -- a greater, inclusive Assam where every individual is treated equally, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

In a message posted on his social media handles, Gogoi reaffirmed his commitment to peace, unity, and the cultural integrity of Assam.

"From today, I will be the watchman of the Assamese people. Peace and harmony will be the foundation of my 'Bor Asom' (Greater Assam). I will be humanitarian, and I will show equal respect to people of all caste, creed, and religion," Gogoi said.

He also pledged to oppose "casteist and communal forces spreading fear, hatred, and division in the society".

"I will raise my voice without fear on any issue concerning the interests of Assam. I will protect the trees, hills, rivers, and wildlife of Assam. I will always extend my support to the deprived and underprivileged," he said.

Gogoi said that it will be his duty to present the Assamese people as an example of 'unity in diversity' before the world.

He ended his pledge with the 'Joi Zubeen da' chant.

An APCC spokesperson said that Gogoi's pledge reflects the party's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Assam's cultural heritage, promoting social harmony, and advancing the inclusive ideals cherished by the late Zubeen Garg.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore where he had gone to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), following which people demanded justice for him as they believed that he died due to negligence.

The Assam government subsequently formed an SIT and a one-man inquiry commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, for investigating the circumstances that led to his death. Seven persons were arrested in this connection. PTI DG DG ACD