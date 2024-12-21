Assam Cong chief urges CM for govt job for widow of party leader who died during protest

Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Saturday requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide a government job on compassionate ground to the widow of a party leader who had died during a protest programme.

Congress leader Mridul Islam had died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' on Wednesday, with the opposition party alleging that he was a victim of "police high-handedness". Police had used tear gas shells on protestors, in which several Congress workers and journalists were injured.

In a letter to Sarma, Borah claimed that Islam's death was a "direct result of the overuse of force" by the police.

"Whatever our political differences, the death of a political worker in the service of democracy, at the hands of the state machinery, is a matter of great tragedy," he said.

Stating that Islam leaves behind his wife and two young children, the Congress chief requested Sarma to grant a "suitable government job" on compassionate grounds to Islam's widow, Hamida Parbin, in her home district Kamrup (rural) district as per her qualification.

"I look forward to receiving a positive response from you. I would personally be grateful if you show your compassion towards a grieving widow," Borah added. PTI SSG SSG RG