Assam Cong compiles report on issues faced by tribals

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) The Assam Congress claimed on Sunday that the tribal communities of the state were facing several issues, including insecurity of livelihood and economic marginalisation due to purported violation and alienation of tribal land and forest rights.

It said that the problems of the tribals will find prominence in its manifesto for the Assembly elections, expected in March-April.

These were highlighted in a report by a Core ST Study Group of the party, submitted to state president Gaurav Gogoi, a press release said.

The Group, led by state party general secretary Nirmal Langthasa, was formed after a meeting with leaders of ST-majority Assembly constituencies of Dimoria, Boko, Dudhnoi and Goalpara West in November last to “comprehensively examine long-standing challenges, issues and demands of tribal communities for inclusion in the Congress manifesto for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026”.

It undertook field-level interactions in these four constituencies, holding meetings, consultations and detailed sittings with tribal organisations, NGOs and individuals representing the Scheduled Tribe communities, including Rabha, Garo, Bodo, Hajong, Amri Karbi, Tiwa and Mising.

Among the key issues identified was “violation and alienation of tribal land and forest rights, including transfer of land to non-ST, non-local and external business interests, leading to livelihood insecurity and economic marginalisation”.

Inadequate and unfair political representation of tribal communities, and cultural erosion and weakening of indigenous identity were other issues deduced by the Group.

A major demand put forth by the tribal communities wass protection of tribal land, belts and blocks along with grant of land titles to genuine tribal forest dwellers, through strict enforcement of existing laws, the release said.

Establishment of a tribal university in the state for promotion of indigenous education, culture and research, grant of ST status to the Amri Karbi community, and immediate inclusion of the remaining 312 Bodo revenue villages under in the Boro Kachar Welfare Autonomous Council were among the other demands.

They also sought grant of development councils to all plains tribal communities currently excluded from any Development Council framework to ensure equitable development, focused welfare planning and institutional representation.

"The report will form a critical basis for shaping a strong, inclusive and tribal-centric Congress manifesto for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026," the release added.