Assam Cong demands white paper on crimes against women in last 10 years

Guwahati, Aug 24 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Saturday demanded a white paper from the state government, the ruling BJP, and the state women’s commission detailing crimes against women over the past decade, including rate of conviction and measures to curb such incidents.

The party also criticised the current law and order situation, especially with regards to preventing crimes against women, and held Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accountable, given his dual role as Home Minister.

"We have repeatedly highlighted increasing crimes against women over the last ten years. Our members have protested on the streets. While we, as a society, feel ashamed over these crimes, it also raises questions over the government's effectiveness. We have not seen adequate efforts from the government to ensure women’s safety in recent years," Bobbeeta Sharma, vice-president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), told a press conference.

Referring to the Chief Minister's statement that 23 crimes against women occurred in the last two months, Sharma remarked, "When the CM and the government acknowledge such incidents, doesn’t it indicate a failure in law and order?" "As the Chief Minister is also the Home minister, he is accountable for rising crimes," the Congress leader maintained.

She also questioned the role of the Assam State Women Commission in creating awareness on women safety and follow-up action on registered cases.

Sharma demanded that the government, BJP, and the women’s commission release a white paper on women-related cases, including data on cases registered, arrests made, and conviction rates.

Sharma also demanded strict action against the culprits and said, "Criminals have no religion. Law should take its course." APCC spokesperson Bormali Phukan, also present at the press conference, criticised the CM for giving ‘communal colour’ to incidents of rape.

"Whenever crimes against women happen, the CM gives a communal colour. It is very unfortunate," she said, referring to Sarma’s recent statements about involvement of a ‘particular community’ behind such cases. PTI SSG MNB