Assam Cong files police complaint against BJP for vandalism, damage to property

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) The Assam unit of the Congress on Monday lodged a police complaint against the BJP for vandalism and damage of property during a protest by the saffron party the previous day, officials said.

The BJP had on Sunday organised a march to the Congress headquarters in Assam to protest against alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

The Congress’ complaint by its state general secretary (administration) Pradyut Kr Bhuyan alleged that the BJP launched a "premeditated attack" on the Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the opposition party.

"The group, numbering more than five persons, acted in a riotous manner, shouting slogans, and forcefully tried to enter the compound, thereby committing criminal trespass," it said.

The complaint also alleged that BJP members tore down posters and banners displayed outside Rajiv Bhawan, causing damage to property belonging to the Congress party.

Congress named BJP vice-presidents Ratna Singh and Juri Sharma Bordoloi, media convenor Rupam Goswami, spokesperson Rajiv Sharma and members Gunjan Sharma, Niharendra Sarma, Purabee Roy and Sidhanku Ankur Barua as the instigators of the crowd.

"These individuals were seen directing the mob, encouraging the vandalism and actively participating in the threats and assault," according to the complaint.

Bhuyan urged the police to register the complaint and initiate an investigation.

When contacted, a senior officer of the Guwahati Police told PTI that no FIR has been registered yet, as the complaint is being probed.

Under the initiative of the BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District, a 'Rajiv Bhawan Gherao' programme was carried out at the Congress headquarters here on Sunday afternoon.

Scores of BJP members had marched from Bhangagarh to the Congress office in ABC point, where police prevented them from moving further.

The party members had protested against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, and demanded that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha unconditionally apologise before the people of the country.

BJP leaders have been attacking the Congress after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. PTI TR RBT