Assam Cong files police complaint against Madhya Pradesh minister for remarks against Col Qureshi

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Assam’s Congress unit on Friday lodged a police complaint against BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for his alleged insulting remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media about ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The party’s civic and social outreach wing filed the complaint at Dispur police station.

The opposition party asserted that Shah’s remarks not only "hurt the sentiments of the people but also angered the nation." "Remarks against any official of the armed forces cannot be tolerated. Such remarks will weaken the morale of our forces," said Bandeep Dutta, chairman of the civic and social outreach wing.

He maintained that at a time when the entire country was rallying behind the armed forces, such comments from a minister were highly condemnable. PTI SSG MNB